Turns out an ungodly amount of hidden rabbits was my perfect wind-down game this week

By Mollie Taylor
published

I commissioned some bunnies has been a much-needed respite.

A level in I commissioned some bunnies which shows rabbits in an office environment.
(Image credit: Follow The Fun)
Audio player loading…

I don't know why, but I'm always so damn stressed. These past seven days in particular have left me feeling pretty run down—playing and writing my Forspoken review (opens in new tab) while sick as a dog certainly didn't help. It's times like these when I'm itching for the ultimate game to wind down with, and I've found just what I needed from the adorable hidden object game, I commissioned some bunnies.

I'm a sucker for a hidden object game anyway, a byproduct of too many hours peering through Where's Wally-style books in my local bookstore and all of those detective games on the Nintendo DS that had you relentlessly stabbing your stylus into the touchscreen. I commissioned some bunnies isn't the first game in Follow The Fun's hidden object series. There's also I commissioned some cats and a number of games in the I commissioned some bees (opens in new tab) series.

The first level in I commissioned some bunnies, where rabbits are hidden in a drawing of a messy bedroom.

(Image credit: Follow The Fun)

Each drawing is lovely, with the developer saying on its Steam page that it handed different artists the brief to "create a fantasy world, and hide as many bunnies and carrots as they can inside it." There are over 1,440 bunnies and carrots to find across its 15 levels. You've got rabbits in space, rabbits playing football with monsters, and tie-wearing rabbits causing mischief in the office. It's incredibly endearing, and bundled with a relaxing soundtrack has managed to placate my week's worth of stress and writing woes.

I've yet to use one, but I commissioned some bunnies mercifully has unlimited hints if you're missing that final pair of ears or some pesky carrot greens. If you're wanting to forfeit a bit of relaxation in favour of competition, each level times you on how quickly you find everything. It did make me try a little harder to find everything in good time, but I'm an overly competitive monster. If you've ploughed through the whole game and want to re-challenge yourself, there's also an option to re-add some bunnies back into a chosen artwork.

I commissioned some bunnies is super cheap on Steam (opens in new tab), and well worth picking up for an hour or two if you're looking to alleviate some stress this week. 

Mollie Taylor
Mollie Taylor
Features Producer

Mollie spent her early childhood deeply invested in games like Killer Instinct, Toontown and Audition Online, which continue to form the pillars of her personality today. She joined PC Gamer in 2020 as a news writer and now lends her expertise to write a wealth of features, guides and reviews with a dash of chaos. She can often be found causing mischief in Final Fantasy 14, using those experiences to write neat things about her favourite MMO. When she's not staring at her bunny girl she can be found sweating out rhythm games, pretending to be good at fighting games or spending far too much money at her local arcade.  

See comments