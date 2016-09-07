Trying to build a profitable Planet Coaster park without a single ride

I've been playing the Planter Coaster alpha and really enjoying it. It's giving me a Cities: Skylines vibe: it's relaxing, nice to look at, and it's not difficult to play. In fact, even in the work-in-progress challenge mode, where you're given $5,000 to build a profitable park with, is still pretty easy. Granted, most of the financial systems haven't been added to the game yet. We'll see if it's tougher when it releases this November.

In the meantime, I decided to create my own challenge mode by seeing if I could build a profitable park for $5,000, but without including any actual park rides. No coasters, no carousels, just a park where guests will spend money without having any fun. Here's how it went.