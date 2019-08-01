Try this driver if Wolfenstein: Youngblood crashes on your Radeon RX 5700 PC

(Image credit: AMD)

The coders at AMD who are responsible for issuing GPU driver updates are keeping themselves busy since Navi launched. Just a few days ago, AMD pushed out its Radeon Software Adrenalin 2019 Edition 19.7.4 release, which brought with it a fix that was causing Grand Theft Auto 5 to crash or hang when playing on a Radeon RX 5700 series graphics card. Now there is a new 19.7.5 release that fixes another crashing issue, this time for Wolfenstein: Youngblood.

Unofficially, you can tip your hat to Jarred Walton, who quickly discovered the issue and let AMD know about it. Whether AMD already knew about it, we can only guess (Jarred still gets a cookie). Either way, fixing the issue with Wolfenstein: Youngblood is the sole reason for this driver update.

While no other benefits are mentioned in the release notes, there are a handful of known issues listed, to keep AMD's driver team busy. They include:

Some system configurations may experience green color corruption after install of Radeon Software when running Windows 10 May 2019 update.

Stutter may be experienced when Radeon FreeSync is enabled on 240hz refresh displays with Radeon RX 5700 series graphics products.

Radeon Performance Metrics may report incorrect VRAM utilization.

AMD Radeon VII may experience elevated memory clocks at idle or on desktop.

Radeon Overlay may intermittently fail to appear when toggled in game.

Audio for clips captured by Radeon ReLive may be corrupted or garbled when desktop recording is enabled.

Radeon RX 5700 series graphics may experience a black screen during uninstall on Windows 7 system configurations. A work around is to perform uninstall in safe mode.

Recording clips with Radeon ReLive may result in blank clips on Radeon RX 5700 series Graphics with Windows7 system configurations.

Enabling Enhanced Sync may cause game, application, or system crashes on Radeon RX 5700 series graphics products.

This is AMD's third GPU driver update in a week. Last Thursday, AMD pushed out its 19.7.3 driver update with a promise of up to a 13 percent performance gain in Wolfenstein: Youngblood. Before that, Jarred noted some curious performance numbers at the Radeon RX 5700's launch, with the 19.7.1 driver release.

Chalk it up to growing pains with a new GPU architecture. To AMD's credit, it's been good about releasing updates as issues crop up. This also applies to its Zen 2 CPUs, and in particular an issue that was preventing Destiny 2 from running on third-generation Ryzen setups.

You can download AMD's latest GPU driver here.