Try the stylish high-speed shooter Severed Steel for free next week

We got our first look at the stylish shooter Severed Steel in June at the Future Games Show. It follows the extremely ballistic adventures of a one-armed assassin named Steel, who compensates for her relative lack of appendages with extreme speed and agility, and an absolutely murderous aim.

It's a little light on narrative—you're "a nimble, one-armed sharpshooter on a mission" is as far as the Steam page gets into it—but the gunplay looks really cool. If you're curious, you'll have a shot at sampling the goods personally next week in a closed beta set to run July 14-21. The beta version will include ten campaign and ten arcade levels, new mutators like "floor is lava" and "dive into wall run," and new enemies. It will also incorporate changes based on feedback from the demo that was available during the Steam Next Fest, including HUD changes, movement speed adjustments, and weapon balancing.

To apply for access to the beta, just head over to the Severed Steel Discord server. Info and chat channels are available, but the welcome screen will also take you straight to the beta signup if that's all you're there for. Unfortunately, there's no indication as to how many players will be given access to the test, but hopefully the week-long running time means that everyone who signs up will get a shot at it.

Severed Steel is expected to be out this summer.