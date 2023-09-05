True to FromSoftware's creative vision, Armored Core 6 now has a mech that's CJ riding Thomas the Tank Engine

It took modders less than a day to add CJ from San Andreas to Armored Core 6, and the meme train just keeps rolling down the tracks: I present to you CJ and Thomas the Tank Engine. Together at last. Wait… Yes it is a rather unfortunate confluence of body positions and overall deeply, deeply cursed, but I think we'll leave it there.

The obvious next step is for Thomas' chassis to have a Shrek plushie hanging somewhere. The Thomas the Tank Engine mod replaces the EL-TL-11 FORTALEZA legs with the beloved childrens' train, and is the creation of ScrubMilk, whose previous greatest hits include making Elden Ring's Torrent into a Minecraft horse . Which is a neat segue into the fact that, drunk with power, modders have also started putting Armored Cores into Elden Ring . Dizzy yet? This is getting like Fortnite.

The Thomas the Tank Engine in Armored Core 6 can be slightly customised via the part colours, which is set to white but you can fiddle with the weathering and glossiness, "though I myself have it set to no battle-wear or gloss" declares ScrubMilk. Quite right too, no-one likes a dirty engine.

Combine it with the existing CJ mod, as redditor Sine_Fine_Belli did, and greatness awaits:

I managed to fire up Armored Core 6 this past weekend and it's an absolute blast, with developer FromSoftware clearly having a firm idea of what makes a good mech game (great mechs and lots of fabulously explosive fights) and following through with all the force of a gigantic metal fist to the jaw.

But don't take my word for it: PCG's resident mech expert Wes Fenlon awarded the game a glowing 87%, saying that "it may have taken FromSoftware a decade to return to its love of mechs, but it was worth the wait: Armored Core 6 is a 'we're back on our bullshit' slam dunk." Spot-on. And now you can do the dunking with a CJ/Thomas hybrid, just as director Masaru Yamamura surely intended.