It took modders less than a day to add CJ from GTA: San Andreas to Armored Core 6

It's not quite at the level of "can Doom run on this potato", but putting GTA: San Andreas protagonist CJ in games is its own kind of meme. You can play Dark Souls as CJ , you can watch CJ and Big Smoke duel it out in Sekiro , and modders even managed to put CJ in The Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild .

FromSoftware's Armored Core 6: The Fires of Rubicon has only been out since yesterday, and in that time modders Dropoff and TKGP had just one thing in mind: mecha-CJ. The mod unfortunately doesn't yet appear on NexusMods or other sites, which may be just as well. This thing is deeply, deeply cursed (video below). I thought seeing CJ as a cat in Stray was bad but as a mech it's somehow even worse, with our young hero's proportions stretched-out and twisted into a weapon that can surpass Metal Gear.

Co-creator Dropoff appears to be something of a CJ specialist, having been involved in the above Sekiro CJ mod, and also seems to enjoy putting Shrek in things. Everyone needs a hobby, and I suppose I'm the one writing about it so eh. I also discovered while searching for this that you can now play as CJ in Street Fighter 6 , which would at least be a more wholesome thing to broadcast to the world than a Chun Li nude mod .