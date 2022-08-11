Tower of Fantasy codes currently active and how to redeem them

Tower of Fantasy codes are a way of getting free stuff in the new Genshin-like open world sci-fi RPG. It's pretty usual for gacha games to release freebies in the form of codes, helping players get in-game or premium currencies to trade for randomized pulls of new characters, or to ease the burden of all that material farming they're inevitably going to have to do.

Even though it's just launched, there are already a few Tower of Fantasy codes knocking around that you can redeem for in-game stuff; if you can get past the current server wait times, that is. In this list, I'll go through every Tower of Fantasy code that is currently out in the wild and how to redeem them.

You won't be able to redeem your codes until after you've finished the tutorial, but I will explain how exactly to use them down below. If any of these expire, rest assured that I'll also add more codes when the devs release them. You might also be interested in our first impression of Tower of Fantasy , which so far feels like "a messy Genshin Impact" though with an actually shared world.

Tower of Fantasy codes

TOF666 - 8,888 gold and one SR Relic Shard Box

- 8,888 gold and one SR Relic Shard Box TOF888 - 8,888 gold, one Black Nucleus, and ten Crispy Grilled Fish

- 8,888 gold, one Black Nucleus, and ten Crispy Grilled Fish ILOVETOF - One Gold Nucleus and five Weapon Battery II

Expired codes

ht666

ht520

ht888

huanta666

YL666

YL777

YL999

huanta888

huanta520

How to redeem Tower of Fantasy codes You redeem Tower of Fantasy codes in the game rather than with an external website, but you won't be able to use codes until you've played the tutorial and unlocked the Simulacrum. You can redeem them in the "Rewards" tab of the gift menu. Here's the step-by-step of how to redeem:

Press enter to open the chat window and give yourself cursor control

Click on the present box icon in the top right next to shop

Click on the middle "rewards" tab at the bottom of the page

Click "exchange" on the left side

Enter your code into the box and click confirm

Exit out of that menu and press escape to open the other menu

Click on "friends"

Click on the "mailbox" tab in the top right

Claim your rewards

It's honestly a lot of fiddling with multiple in-game menus, but once you work it out it isn't actually difficult.