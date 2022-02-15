Find out when Total War: Warhammer 3 unlocks in your time zone

Audio player loading…

With the Total War: Warhammer 3 release time not far off, you don't have too long to wait before you can start marshalling your fantastical armies of beasts and men into epic, over-the-top battles. And if Fraser's Warhammer 3 review is anything to go by, when Thursday, February 17 turns up, you're in for quite the treat.

For him it's "a brilliant final act with the series' most inventive and unusual factions yet." And even though Total War: Warhammer 3 is the conclusion to a trilogy of excellent grand strategy games, there'll be even more to come in terms of expansions, new factions and campaigns, and more. But right now we're focused on the base version: here are the Total War: Warhammer 3 unlock times, so you can set your calendar for all-out conflict.

It's almost here! Total War: WARHAMMER III releases Thursday, February 17th. We want to be sure you're ready to step up & command your armies the moment they arrive! To that end, we've created this helpful map to give you an idea of when the game arrives in a time zone near you. pic.twitter.com/2lreOIGgeKFebruary 13, 2022 See more

When is the Total War: Warhammer 3 unlock time?

Total War: Warhammer 3 unlocks at midnight Pacific and 3 am Eastern Time on February 17, 2022. It'll be available on Steam, the Epic Games Store, and the Microsoft Store. It'll also be available day 1 on PC Game Pass, a first for the series.

In the tweet above from the official Twitter account you can see times for some of the major time zones. They are:

Los Angeles: Midnight

Midnight New York: 3 am

3 am Rio De Janeiro: 5 am

5 am London: 8 am

8 am Berlin: 9 am

9 am Cape Town: 10 am

10 am Moscow: 11 am

11 am Beijing: 4 pm

4 pm Singapore: 4 pm

4 pm Sydney: 7 pm

7 pm Auckland: 10 pm

If you're not in one of those territories, add it to this time converter.

Since pre-loads are now live for Warhammer 3, you should probably take up that opportunity: the game is a hefty 120GB on PC. You can do that on any platform besides Epic.

Once you've done that you can kill time before release by boning up on the bear-based Kislev army and the disease-ridden Nurgles. And when the game arrives on February 17, stay tuned to PC Gamer for guides on the Realms of Chaos and Boris the legendary lord.