Torment: Tides of Numenera is coming in February

Torment: Tides of Numenera, the "spiritual successor" to the great, and greatly-wordy, Black Isle RPG Planescape: Torment will be out on February 28, 2017. The launch date was announced today alongside details of the "Day One" edition and collector's edition, which will come with an eight-inch statue, an art book, a printed map of the Ninth World, and a big ol' box to keep it in.

"When the game releases, those of you who already have your Steam keys redeemed for the beta version of the game will auto-update to the final build, and those of you who are planning to enjoy the game DRM-free from GOG will be able to as soon as that version is ready," Chris wrote in the latest Torment Kickstarter update. "We will also make a key exchange option available around that time for those of you who want to deactivate your Steam key and switch to GOG. At that point, most of the remaining digital rewards will also be made available to you."

A request for finalized shipping information from backers with physical goods will be coming in the near future, although a timeline for getting the stuff out the door hasn't been nailed down just yet. "Rest assured that while we have our release date, that doesn't mean our work is quite done yet," Keenan wrote. "We'll be using our remaining time to polish the game for you up to the last possible moment."

If you haven't been keeping up with the recent torrent of Torment news, here's your chance to get caught up on the Ninth World (a billion years in the future!), the mage-like Nanos class, the hard-hitting Glaives, and most recently (and interestingly, I think), the Jacks. Preorder links are up at tormentgame.com, (they actually don't appear to be live yet, but should be soon) and a trailer showcasing the swanky CE is below.