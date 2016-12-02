Torment: Tides of Numenera teases its well-rounded Jack class

Although pushed back to 2017 earlier this year, Torment: Tides of Numenera has spent the last few months teasing its Ninth World, its future, its Nanos class, and its Glaive ensemble. Now, the forthcoming role-player's Jacks take centre stage.

"Jacks don't limit themselves to one skill or tactic for they shine most when they combine all of their tools," says the narrator in the trailer below. "As intrepid explorers and adventurers, they are literally jacks of all trades."

The showcase goes on to explain that the Jacks' primary methods of attack will be their versatile skills and quick wits—not to mention "cunning" gadgets named 'cyphers', of which you carry "more than any Glaive could ever hope to."

Other perks include being charming in conversation and an ability to wield any weapon and/or armour set they desire. A capable lot, then. Look, see:

"Choose the Jack and become the wild card of your party," the above trailer concludes. And the most skilled, and the most charismatic, and the most adaptable, it would seem. Although not mentioned there, one would guess Jacks struggle to specialise in any given area, but I guess we'll find out either way when Torment: Tides of Numenera lands next year.