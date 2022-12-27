PC Gamer's highest hardware review scores of 2022... and the five lowest

We're an exacting bunch here on PC Gamer, and we have the highest standards. We know our gear, and we'll only hand out the highest review scores to the kit that meets, or exceeds those standards. And, of the 200+ PC gaming products we've reviewed over the course of 2022, only 19 have managed to get over the 90% mark.

Yes, we still use the hundred point range, get over it.

It's a somewhat surprising list, with some names you might not expect to be in there, and some you might have thought would make it into the top echelons of PC gaming gear this year. I definitely reckon you'll be surprised to see which brand managed to get the absolute highest score of the year.

The fact there's no AMD or Nvidia kit repping in the top tier of our reviews is likely not a surprise, and is largely a symptom of the fact that both have launched new hardware with unrealistic price tags. And that doesn't win them any favours with us.

But with everything from gaming headsets, to CPUs, to PCs and screens, there's a good spread of gear to whet your appetite. And then, just to balance out all the positivity, I've dropped the five lowest scoring products in at the bottom.

Seems like I'm the mean one, too, because all of the lowest scores were handed out by yours truly. Ain't I a stinker?

The highest rated PC gaming gear of 2022

90% Gigabyte X670 Aorus Elite AX $289.99 (opens in new tab) at Newegg (opens in new tab) $327.37 (opens in new tab) at Amazon (opens in new tab) If the high price of X670E motherboards turns you off, this affordable X670 alternative delivers almost all of the goodies at a much more affordable price. For Good value for money

Strong VRM

Good connectivity options Against Cheap audio

B650/E competition 90% SK Hynix Platinum P41 2TB $157.65 (opens in new tab) at eBay (opens in new tab) $185 (opens in new tab) at eBay (opens in new tab) $259.99 (opens in new tab) at Amazon (opens in new tab) On the eve of a new generation of PCIe Gen 5 SSDs, SK Hynix has rolled out what proves to be one of the very fastest Gen 4 drives yet. There are cheaper options that are only slightly slower, but if you want the very best, this is the drive to beat right now. For Excellent all-round performance

No major weaknesses

Competitive on price with direct rivals Against Runs a tiny bit hot

Unspectacular 4K performance

Better value is available elsewhere

90% Aftershock Ultracore Read the review (opens in new tab) The Aftershock Ultracore (opens in new tab) is a highly customizable and gorgeous machine with impeccable attention to detail. If you want a desktop to show off as much as enjoy using, it'll be hard to find something better. For Immaculate presentation

Highly customisable

Easily upgradeable Against Expensive compared to a DIY build

No Radeon graphics option

The 5800X3D is overkill unless you are a gaming purist 90% Razer Enki Pro $999 (opens in new tab) at Razer (opens in new tab) Check Amazon (opens in new tab) The Razer Enki Pro has plenty of premium appeal with a price tag to match. It's extremely comfortable, well built and will work for most body heights and weights, making it a fantastic addition to luxury gaming setups. For Extremely comfortable for a racing seat

Magnetic memory foam headrest

Premium metal construction Against Eye-wateringly expensive

Not especially rich in features

90% HyperX Cloud Alpha Wireless $159.99 (opens in new tab) at Best Buy (opens in new tab) $159.99 (opens in new tab) at Amazon (opens in new tab) $184.99 (opens in new tab) at Newegg (opens in new tab) I couldn't recommend a better wireless gaming headset than the HyperX Cloud Alpha Wireless. They sound amazing and the battery lasts what feels like forever. Plus they're comfortable for long sessions. These may not have the versatility of headsets with more connections, but if what you want is a wireless headset that works amazingly with your PC, this is the one to buy. For Battery life that can only be described as witchcraft

Excellent for listening to music

Precise, powerful audio is great for gaming

Very comfortable Against Microphone isn't up to par with the rest of the headset

They aren't the loudest headphones 91% Roccat Kone XP $70.41 (opens in new tab) at Amazon (opens in new tab) The Kone XP has everything the discerning gamer needs: great ergonomics, tons of accessible buttons, and glorious RGB lighting. For Excellent feel in the hand

Outstanding RGB aesthetics

Buttons are all easily accessible

Excellent performance in games

Great for productivity too Against Not wireless

Limited control over RGB

91% Wooting 60HE Check Amazon (opens in new tab) Visit Site (opens in new tab) The Wooting 60HE (opens in new tab) is a superb gaming keyboard with genuine benefits for PC gamers of all kinds. The Wootility is one of the best peripheral applications out there too. For Leading analogue features

Genuinely beneficial in-game

The best application around...

...which can even run in your browser

Vibrant RGB effects

Excellent quality

Highly customisable

Spare switches included Against No adjustable feet

60% size isn't for everyone

PBT keycaps currently US only

F1 games don't play nice with analogue functions 91% NZXT H1 V2 Check Amazon (opens in new tab) Visit Site (opens in new tab) It's a lot of money if you're thinking about it as just a chassis, but with a bundled 750W PSU, liquid cooling, and routed cabling, it's your best bet for a quality minimal fuss, mini-ITX gaming PC build. For Great to build into

Extra cooling

Routed cabling is a blessing Against Doesn't support tall RAM modules

92% NZXT Streaming Plus BLD Kit Visit Site (opens in new tab) The NZXT Streaming Plus BLD Kit (opens in new tab) isn't exactly a pre-built PC, as you have to actually piece it together yourself. Still, a cut above the competition when it comes to component selection, and you'll understand and care about your PC that much more too because of it. For Good components for the money

Genuinely fun to put together

Clear building guide… Against Some parts of the guide are generic

And it takes time 92% Seasonic TX-1000 Visit Site (opens in new tab) Seasonic maintains its top spot in the power supply game with its excellent PSU platform, and with a stellar 12-year warranty you can be sure this PSU is built to last. For High performance and silent operation

High-quality components and top build quality

Fully modular

12-year warranty Against High OCP on all rails, especially the minor ones

92% Thronmax MDrill One Pro Check Amazon (opens in new tab) Visit Site (opens in new tab) The Thronmax MDrill One Pro comes out of nowhere to unseat some of the better-known and pricier brands. Offering excellent audio, stylish good looks, and onboard controls with no need for extra software, this is an excellent mic. For Excellent no-fuss audio

Beautiful design and solid build

On-mic level monitoring

No software needed Against No control over sidetone

Best audio requires a boom arm 93% Mountain Everest 60 Check Amazon (opens in new tab) Visit Site (opens in new tab) Mountain has taken all it's learnt from its first keyboards and created the best-feeling, most usable 60% gaming keyboard I've ever used. It's solid, reliable, responsive, and offers the best typing experience around. It's also good-looking and surprisingly expandable with the numpad accessory, alternative switches, and PBT keycaps. For Great typing feel

Reassuringly robust

Responsive

Optional modular numpad is great Against Base Camp software remains a minor weak point

Overall package gets expensive

93% Beyerdynamic MMX 100 Visit Site (opens in new tab) The Beyerdynamic MMX 100 is as close to perfection as a wired gaming headset can get thanks to its impressive sound, comfort, and build quality. For Excellent audio performance

Comfortable for all-day use

Beautiful design and build quality

Very good microphone Against Fiddly volume dial 95% AndaSeat Kaiser 3 XL $49.99 (opens in new tab) at GameStop (opens in new tab) Check Amazon (opens in new tab) The Kaiser 3 is named well, it’s a great chair that coats your butt and body in plush PVC leather, accompanied by an adjustable magnetic neck pillow and lumbar support. For Adjustable lumbar support

4D armrest

Seat size Against Placement of the lumbar support knobs

The Top 4 best products of 2022

95% Alienware 34 QD-OLED (AW3423DW) $950 (opens in new tab) at eBay (opens in new tab) $1,231.55 (opens in new tab) at Amazon (opens in new tab) $1,299.99 (opens in new tab) at Dell (opens in new tab) It’s been an incredibly long time coming. But OLED awesomeness has finally come to the PC. LCD technology still has the edge for latency, but this quantum dot-enhanced OLED screen is incredible when it comes to contrast, HDR performance, and response. Net result? Simply one of, if not the, best gaming monitors ever. For Fabulous contrast and colours

Stupendous pixel response

Genuine HDR capability Against Not a great all-purpose panel

Latency isn't a strong point

No HDMI 2.1

95% Intel Core i5 12400 $179.99 (opens in new tab) at Best Buy (opens in new tab) $187.99 (opens in new tab) at Amazon (opens in new tab) $208 (opens in new tab) at Walmart (opens in new tab) Without the unprecedented overclocking potential inside the i5 12400 I'd be heartily recommending this chip forms the basis of your next budget gaming PC build. With it, this processor stands a good chance of becoming the legendary processor of Intel's Alder Lake generation. For Great stock performance

Low power

Stays cool

Holy hell, does it overclock Against BCLK OC may get patched out

Requires a whole new motherboard

96% Intel Core i5 13600K Visit Site (opens in new tab) The inclusion of four more E-cores turns this processor into a 14-core chip with the multithreaded performance to deliver in high-demand applications, and that makes it a great fit for streaming, content creation, editing, and more. The Core i5 13600K is much more of an all-round powerhouse than I had expected it to be. For Gaming performance close to a Core i9 12900K

Multithreaded performance close to a Core i9 12900K

Basically a Core i9

Fairly efficient

Cheaper 600-series platform available Against Hotter and hungrier than the Core i5 12600K

Slower than last-gen in some games

98% Corsair AX1600i $609.99 (opens in new tab) at Newegg (opens in new tab) $622.99 (opens in new tab) at Amazon (opens in new tab) $622.99 (opens in new tab) at Walmart (opens in new tab) The Corsair AX1600i is the highest performance PSU available on today’s market, even several years after its release. Corsair did well to be the first to adopt GaN MODFETs and the totem-pole APFC converter in a desktop PSU and this gamble paid off. If there were a PSU to get close, it'd be the Be quiet! Dark Power Pro 1500W, but Corsair takes the top spot here. For Powerful with top performance in all sections

High build quality

Silent operation

Software control Against Super expensive

Small distance between peripheral connectors

The five worst products of 2022

57% Gravastar Sirius Pro Check Amazon (opens in new tab) Read the review (opens in new tab) Maybe the excessive bass response works for your musical tastes, but the weak battery life, and sacrificing audio in favour of low latency gaming, makes me want to swerve the Gravastar buds. For Strong gamer aesthetic

Doubles as a bottle opener Against Bass-heavy audio

Weak battery life

Low latency mode sacrifices sound quality

52% Razer Barracuda Pro $43.18 (opens in new tab) at GameStop (opens in new tab) $249.99 (opens in new tab) at Best Buy (opens in new tab) Check Amazon (opens in new tab) There's active noise cancelling, ambient mode, long battery life, and a long-range wireless connection. A great feature set, then, but the Barracuda Pro is absolutely a worse headset than Razer's far cheaper, and better-sounding BlackShark V2 Pro. For Lots of features

Long-range wireless

Solid battery life Against ANC isn't great in games

Connection static, and sometimes flaky

Audio is a bit lacklustre

Over $100 more than better headsets

Poor mic clarity

47% AMD Radeon RX 6500 XT $169.99 (opens in new tab) at Amazon (opens in new tab) A graphics card built to offer the barest minimum of hardware, fails to move the game on, and feels like the most cynical, GPU-crisis graphics card we've seen yet. For It's in production Against Ephemeral MSRP

Weak 4GB capacity

Last-gen gaming performance

43% DXRacer AIR Mesh chair Read the review (opens in new tab) This is a gaming chair simply not designed for me. The mesh fabric should be comfortable, but the thick plastic frame keeping it taut jabs in all the wrong places. For The armrests are nice

The head cushion is squishy Against Really uncomfortable

They want money for this