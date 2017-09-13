Tooth and Tail, an RTS from the creators of Monaco, is out now

The developer behind the colourful co-op heist game, Monaco, has turned its attention to the RTS genre with the intention of streamlining games into quick, meaningful battles. It has single-player, multiplayer, split-screen local multiplayer, replays, and boars with flamethrowers.

Matches last "5-12" minutes according to Pocketwatch, and you can play splitscreen on a couch with a gamepad, if you so desire. "Tooth and Tail is a popcorn RTS for veterans and newcomers alike."

The pretty pixel art stands out. Units are drawn from the animal kingdom. You have skunks that can throw gas grenades, owls that drop paratroopers, and mice that know how to lead. The animals are spread across four factions: the Lonogcoats; the Commonfolk; the KSR; and the Civilized.

I'm looking forward to trying this one this weekend. If you want to see the raw game in action, check out Pocketwatch's tournament from the alpha. Games start at 18:51. Alternatively, there's a cinematic trailer below that shows off the art and universe.