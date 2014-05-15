Far Cry 4 announced: is set in the Himalayas, will be out this November

It took me a moment to register that this was real—largely thanks to that audacious suit—but Ubisoft have officially announced Far Cry 4 . It's coming to PC, current and last-gen consoles, is due out November this year, and will take place in an entirely new setting in the Himalayas. Don't worry: I've checked, and they do have tigers there .

It seems the new common theme of Far Cry games is their antagonists. For the new one, you'll be facing off against a "a despotic self-appointed king"—one who's clearly kidnapped the region's snappiest tailor. There's very little additional information, beyond Ubisoft's promise of an "exotic open world teeming with wildlife". Look for more news at Ubisoft's E3 conference next month.

Head over to the announcement post for the few scant details, as well as the crushingly inevitable reveal of pre-order bonuses.