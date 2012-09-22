Today's other news: Remember Me, Far Cry 3, Project Eternity, Slender, and more

Today in news we didn't post: new Remember Me screens , Killing Floor and Red Orchestra 2 are getting Steam Workshop integration (and they're on sale !), more Project Eternity details , and a Far Cry 3 video featuring voice over by Agent Huntley, who sort of sounds like Max Payne's less-clever cousin.
- Killing Floor and Red Orchestra 2 are on sale, and both are on their way to Steam Workshop .
- Project Eternity will be using the Unity Engine , more stretch goals coming on Monday.
- The Far Cry 3 Official Island Survival Guide , ¿Comprende?
- Oh yeah, there are some new Remember Me screens .
- The RaiderZ open beta starts on October 24.
- Horror game Anna has been released, launch trailer seems to have the wrong music .
- Mark Hadley is making a follow-up to Slender, called Slender: The Arrival . Scurry away now.
- UK artist Olly Moss is "disappointed" that Gearbox seems to have borrowed elements of his work in a piece of Borderlands 2 art.
- Sanic The Heghog in Team Fortress 2 . Enjoy.