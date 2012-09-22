Popular

Today's other news: Remember Me, Far Cry 3, Project Eternity, Slender, and more

Today in news we didn't post: new Remember Me screens , Killing Floor and Red Orchestra 2 are getting Steam Workshop integration (and they're on sale !), more Project Eternity details , and a Far Cry 3 video featuring voice over by Agent Huntley, who sort of sounds like Max Payne's less-clever cousin.

Tyler Wilde

