Titanfall 2 will launch three weeks out from Battlefield 1, EA chief says

The Titanfall 2 "worldwide reveal" won't take place until June 12, but the release date picture is now a little clearer, sort of, thanks to Electronic Arts CFO Blake Jorgensen. As reported by DualShockers, Jorgensen said the giant fighting robots game will be released roughly three weeks from Battlefield 1. And we do know when Battlefield 1 is coming.

The tricky bit is that Jorgensen apparently didn't specify whether Titanfall 2 would be out three weeks ahead of the Battlefield 1 launch on October 21, or three weeks after. Personally, I would read “three weeks from” as meaning “subsequent to,” but the report doesn't have a direct quote and so must be handled with the appropriate caution. What it means, then, is that the next Titanfall will be out sometime between September 30 and November 11.

Read more: Battlefield 5 review

It's not very precise, no, but it does fit with what we've already learned. Earlier this year, McFarlane Toys let slip that Titanfall 2 will be out in “winter 2016,” shortly after which EA CEO Andrew Wilson said it would arrive in the third quarter of the company's fiscal year, which drops it somewhere between October 1 and December 31. He also made a point, since it's an obvious concern, of stating that EA doesn't believe that releasing two very high-profile shooters in such close proximity will be a problem.

“There's a very broad and diverse set of players who play games in that category who are looking to fulfill different gameplay motivations,” he said. “Some people play very quick-play, or something with more strategic play. Some people want both in different contexts."

I've reached out to EA for more information, and would recommend that you not hold your breath waiting for a reply.

