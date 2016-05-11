Titanfall 2 will release at the end of this year

The exact release date of Titanfall 2 has been a much-pillaged source of news and speculation these last two years, but now we've moved closer to a specific date. During an earnings call earlier today, Electronic Arts CEO Andrew Wilson confirmed a "fiscal Q3" release window, which in non-corporate speak means some time between the start of October and end of December this year.

That means it's likely to release at roughly the same time as Battlefield 1, another high-profile shooter published by EA. Publishers tend to space out their big name shooters, but Wilson reckons there's no need to do that anymore, since the shooter genre has evolved so much of late.

"This is a giant ($4.5 billion) category in our industry," he said. "There's a very broad and diverse set of players who play games in that category who are looking to fulfill different gameplay motivations. Some people play very quick-play, or something with more strategic play. Some people want both in different contexts."

Titanfall 2 was teased last month with a teaser trailer, which seemed to indicate that titans will sometimes wield swords in the sequel. A single-player campaign will also feature, but we won't know more until a full reveal at E3 on June 12.

During the same call, the publisher confirmed that a sequel to Star Wars Battlefront will release in 2017.