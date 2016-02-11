Titanfall 2 will release later this year, according to toy company

It feels like barely a week goes by without some strong evidence pointing to Titanfall 2's release date. Electronic Arts CFO Blake Jorgensen said last year that the sequel would release some time during EA's 2016 fiscal year, which starts April 2016 and ends March 2017. Now, that time has been whittled down even further – by toy company McFarlane Toys.

In a press release seen by Polygon, McFarlane Toys announces its forthcoming Titanfall 2 figurines, before announcing they'll be available alongside the game's release in "winter 2016" (summer in Australia). CEO Todd McMarlane writes that the partnership "is a perfect fit. McFarlane [Toys] was created so I could make cool stuff just like this. Without saying too much about the new game... You're not going to believe where we can take this."

As we learnt earlier this week, Titanfall 2 will feature a single player campaign and maybe even a television series. According to writer Jesse Stern, it will "deliver a vision of grand global colonial warfare". All I need is robots shooting other robots while pilots run amok on the side of walls, but frame it however you please.