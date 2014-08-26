Titan Souls trailer reveals Q1 2015 release date and difficult topdown boss battles

While formally announced to the wider public earlier this year, Titan Souls actually has origins as a Ludum Dare 28 entry. PC Gamer's Tom Sykes sang its praises back in December , describing it as Dark Souls meets Shadow of the Colossus. The sales pitch hasn't really changed, but the core game appears to have improved dramatically since its origins as a free-to-download title.

A look at the trailer below provides ample evidence. Titan Souls releases "Q1 2015" and will enchant and frustrate in equal measure. Developed by Acid Nerve and distributed by Devolver Digital, the game is described as having simple combat, with a single returning arrow used throughout. Expect a lot of dodging, rolling and dying.

Full trailer below: