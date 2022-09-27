Send a tip to PC Gamer

Do you know about something that we should report on? Share verifiable information with PC Gamer and help us cover interesting topics and issues of concern within the gaming community.

PC Gamer is a global team of more than 25 full time journalists with more than 150 years of collective experience. Tips are received by the PC Gamer reporting team, senior members of our staff who are professional journalists. We are able to receive tips at these channels:

Email: tips@pcgamer.com

Discord: Visit the official PC Gamer Discord channel , where members of our Staff are clearly identified for contact

Protecting sources

A member of the Independent Press Standards Organization, we abide by the Editors' Code of Practice and are committed to upholding the highest standards of journalism. At our discretion, PC Gamer may anonymize sources in coverage that we've verified in order to protect that person or group's identity.

What makes a good tip?

Actionable tips are verifiable information that is newsworthy to our audience. This means that evidence or documentation, or material that leads to it, is an essential part of an actionable tip.

Verifiable as true

Newsworthy

Provides documents, screenshots, video, or other evidentiary material

Allows for follow-up, recommends other people to speak with

Examples of our reporting: