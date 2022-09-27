Send a tip to PC Gamer

How to reach out to us with tips and other information you think that our audience might want to know about.

Do you know about something that we should report on? Share verifiable information with PC Gamer and help us cover interesting topics and issues of concern within the gaming community.

PC Gamer is a global team of more than 25 full time journalists with more than 150 years of collective experience. Tips are received by the PC Gamer reporting team, senior members of our staff who are professional journalists. We are able to receive tips at these channels:

Email: tips@pcgamer.com
Discord: Visit the official PC Gamer Discord channel, where members of our Staff are clearly identified for contact  

Protecting sources
A member of the Independent Press Standards Organization, we abide by the Editors' Code of Practice and are committed to upholding the highest standards of journalism. At our discretion, PC Gamer may anonymize sources in coverage that we've verified in order to protect that person or group's identity.

What makes a good tip?

Actionable tips are verifiable information that is newsworthy to our audience. This means that evidence or documentation, or material that leads to it, is an essential part of an actionable tip.

  • Verifiable as true
  • Newsworthy
  • Provides documents, screenshots, video, or other evidentiary material
  • Allows for follow-up, recommends other people to speak with

Examples of our reporting:

For more general information about PC Gamer, visit our About Us page.

Global Editor-in-Chief

Evan's a hardcore FPS enthusiast who joined PC Gamer in 2008. After an era spent publishing reviews, news, and cover features, he now oversees editorial operations for PC Gamer worldwide, including setting policy, training, and editing stories written by the wider team. His most-played FPSes are CS:GO, Team Fortress 2, Team Fortress Classic, Rainbow Six Siege, and Arma 2. His first multiplayer FPS was Quake 2, played on serial LAN in his uncle's basement, the ideal conditions for instilling a lifelong fondness for fragging. Evan also leads production of the PC Gaming Show, the annual E3 showcase event dedicated to PC gaming.

