Thrasher is another gorgeous and nauseating rhythm game from the creator of Thumper

Thrasher is a surreal VR rhythm action game from the creator of Thumper, and it's coming in 2024. It's the work of Brian Gibson in collaboration with programmer and designer Mike Mandel. (The former also plays in Lightning Bolt which is a brilliant band).

The art style is recognisably from the same creator, but its color palette is more varied. Unlike Thumper, which had the player riding a hellish non-stop rollercoaster, the player appears to be static in Thrasher, as they guide a chrome-hued "space hue" around the arenas. Unlike Thumper, it looks like it's going to be a VR-only affair.

"Use fast paced gestural controls to evolve your space eel from worm to megabeast in a breakneck race for survival that begins at the dawn of time," reads the official description. It also notes that while the game looks characteristically intense, there's also a kinda "vibe out" mode for players who just want to absorb the psychedelic splendor.

Thrasher is coming to both Steam and Meta Quest in 2024. The Steam page is now live.