THQ Nordic has nearly 50 unannounced games in development

THQ Nordic has several new projects on the docket, according to the publisher's financial report, including a unannounced big budget project from Metro Exodus developer 4A Games. By the end of March, it had 80 games in development, 48 of them unannounced.

Over the last few years, THQ Nordic has swallowed up countless developers and licenses, so it's not a surprise that there are a lot of in-development projects, though 80 still sounds astoundingly high. During the last financial year it's added several new games to the roster.

"During the period we signed multiple new projects, among them a new development agreement with 4A Games, the developers of the Metro franchise, for their upcoming, still undisclosed, AAA-project. By the end of the quarter, THQ Nordic, Deep Silver and Coffee Stain had 80 games in development, of which 48 titles are currently unannounced."

The financial report also revealed that Metro Exodus was THQ Nordic's largest ever launch, recouping its development and marketing costs and helping Deep Silver's net sales hit SEK 794 million/£65 million. Coffee Stain's Satisfactory, which is in Early Access on the Epic Games Store, has also performed well, exceeding expectations.