This Week in PC Gaming: Far Cry 6, Super Monkey Ball Banana Mana, and Jett: The Far Shore

Welcome to This Week in PC Gaming, a show where we take a look at the new games, updates, events, and more coming at you over the next week, every week, until the end of PC games as we know it.

The week we break a world record! Also, explore new worlds with Jett: The Far Shore, keep things rolling with Super Money Ball Banana Mania, and start a little revolt in Far Cry 6.

The PC gaming forecast is about Windows 11, baby! It's coming out and theirs nothing you can do to stop it.

Catch the new episode every Sunday here on PCGamer.com or subscribe to our YouTube channel to get notified when a new episode goes live.