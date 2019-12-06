This ultra-thin RTX 2060 gaming laptop is just $1,350 right now

Slimline gaming laptops usually cost a pretty penny, but occasionally a good deal pops up. If you're currently in the market for a portable gaming rig, then you'll be interested to learn that the RTX 2060 version of MSI's GS65 Stealth laptop has dropped to $1,349.99 on Amazon. That's $349 off the original MSRP, and $150 below the previous best price.

The specifications on this model include a 6-core/12-thread Intel Core i7-8700H processor, an Nvidia GeForce RTX 2060 (the regular 2060, not the Max-Q version), 16GB of 2666MHz RAM, and a 512GB NVMe SSD. The screen is a 15.6-inch TN panel, with a maximum refresh rate of 144Hz. All that is crammed into a frame just 0.69 inches thick and weighing 4.19 pounds.

We reviewed the MSI GS65 Stealth Thin earlier this year, and found that the design and performance were excellent. There were some problems with the laptop becoming very hot, but we tried out the top-tier RTX 2080 Max-Q version, while the model on sale here has a less-power-hungry RTX 2060.