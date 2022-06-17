This surprisingly capable 1440p gaming PC is down to just $1,050

(opens in new tab) iBuyPower Slate Mono 230A | AMD Radeon RX 6600 XT | AMD Ryzen 5 5600X | 16GB RAM | 480GB + 1TB HDD | $1,349.99 $1,049.99 at Microsoft (save $300) (opens in new tab)

This is a solid combo of an affordable but powerful AMD CPU and GPU to make for an impressive gaming machine at a good price. You'll be able to play at 1440p with the settings maxed out in plenty of games, or 1080p if not. The classic storage combo of SSD and HDD isn't ideal, but it's not bad for the cash. This is a solid deal.

Nvidia may get most of the love when it comes to graphics cards, but AMD's RDNA 2 architecture gets plenty right too. The Radeon RX 6600 XT (opens in new tab) you'll find inside this iBuyPower machine is capable of gaming at the top settings at 1440p. There's a decent AMD Ryzen 5 5600X (opens in new tab) CPU in there too, for an overall up-to-date machine that will handle today's games well. Not bad for just $1,050 (opens in new tab).

If you're looking for comparisons, the RX 6600 XT sits somewhere between the GeForce RTX 3060 (opens in new tab) and the 3060 Ti (opens in new tab), making it an up-to-date graphics card that can handle pretty much anything you throw at it.

Well, almost anything. AMD's current ray tracing chops leave a lot to be desired, and the performance does tank phenomenally, especially at this end of AMD's line-up. Thankfully modern games look pretty great without physically perfect lighting.

That CPU is really impressive too, sitting at the top of our best CPU for gaming (opens in new tab) list for the longest time, right up until Intel released its Alder Lake chips in fact. Intel's finest shouldn't distract you from the fact that this is a great chip still, that will handle modern games and more serious applications with ease.

You get 16GB of DDR4-3000 for your money as well, along with a 480GB SSD and a 1TB spinning hard drive for your bigger games. A decent specification that focuses on what matters most and doesn't compromise unnecessarily to hit an unrealistic price point. It even comes with a keyboard and mouse.