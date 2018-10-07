This Stardew Valley mod helps you manage the pesky museum and library

I think we can all agree* that the town museum-cum-library is the worst part of Stardew Valley to interact with. You have to donate a new object to rearrange it. You have to save room in your inventory for the junky books you find, maybe even throw out something you desperately need—obnoxious when the books are spawned randomly. There’s a mod that fixes these problems: The very pragmatically named Archaeology House Content Management Helper .

It fixes my clunky interface problems, and a bit more besides:

Allows item rearrangement when you’ve got nothing to donate.

Display items can be directly swapped with each other.

Selected items in the museum display a glorious descriptive tooltip.

Status info about found books and contributed items.

Lost books can be sent directly to the library rather than carried.

Lost books can be read without having to go to the library.

Fixes the pesky bug preventing item placements.

If this sounds like a mod for you, go check it out on Nexus Mods .

*I know we cannot all agree on this.