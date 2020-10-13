This smart 4K projector is just $2,199.99 right now on Amazon

With the Amazon prime day deals heating up, right now you can bag yourself a VAVA 4K UHD laser projector for just $2,200. That may sound like a bunch, but that's a saving of 24% from the RRP, so it may well be worth taking a look at if you're in the market for a fancy projector for your home setup.



This Vava projector, similarly to the Samsung Premiere that recently came out, is an ultra short throw projector, meaning it has a very wide lens so you can place it just above or below your dedicated screen space. That's a feature not a lot of modern alternatives have. It also pumps out 2500 lumens, has ALPD 3.0 tech for great colour accuracy and has a built in Harman Kardon Sound Bar.

If this is a little above your price range, some great alternatives that are great for gaming include the low latency BenQ TH685 that's now $699.00 down from $999.00, the ViewSonic PX706HD that retails for $749.99. Alternatively the ViewSonic M2 smart projector—now at $454.99 or the Optoma HD146X which retails at $549.00 may have what you seek, though they may not be as optimised for gaming.