This slick 16GB Corsair memory kit is just $80 at Amazon

The right memory kit can turn a sleeper of a build into a real beast. Right now, this kit of Corsair Vengeance RGB Pro RAM is available at Amazon for $79.99 ($10 off) meaning you don't have to wait for the best Black Friday RAM deals to capitalize on your savings. This kit has a pair of DDR4 RAM modules weighing in at 8GB each, with clock speeds of 3000MHz and 15 CAS latency. How much RAM you have and its speed can have a trickle-down effect on a variety of applications and having the wrong type of RAM can severely hinder the performance of any gaming PC.

While 16GB is typically more than sufficient for any gaming PC build, size isn't always everything. Factors like RAM frequency and CAS latency determine how quickly you can send or retrieve information from storage, which can affect anything from load times to how many applications your PC can handle simultaneously. This kit also features full XMP 2.0 compatibility, giving you the freedom to overclock your memory speeds when necessary, and has RGB lighting installed on each module that can be customized through Corsair's versatile iCue software.

Corsair Vengeance RGB Pro (2x8GB)| $79.99 at Amazon ($10 off)

This memory kit from Corsair is perfect for gaming builds and features a pair of 8GB DDR4 RAM modules that clock in at 3000MHz. Save yourself $10 on it right now.

While memory prices have galvanized somewhat, that doesn't mean you shouldn't strike while the iron's hot. These specs make the RGB Pro some of the best RAM for gaming, and the RGB lighting make it an attractive addition to nearly any build. At a reduced price, this is a difficult offer to pass up.