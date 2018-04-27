This Ryzen gaming desktop with a Radeon RX 560 is on sale for $600

Now that AMD has launched its second generation Ryzen lineup, we expect to see a flurry of deals on first-gen Ryzen hardware. Exhibit A: this gaming desktop on sale at Newegg today for $600.

That's down from its regular list price of $900. The sale price is more appropriate for the hardware selection—it features a Ryzen 3 1200 processor flanked by 8GB of DDR4 memory and a Radeon RX 560 graphics card. For storage, there's a 1TB hard drive, along with a 24x DVD burner.

There's no mention of the motherboard, though being an ABS system, our guess is it's using a standard off-the-shelf part, likely on the lower end at this price. The specs indicate four USB 3.0 ports on the rear, plus two USB 2.0 ports, a GbE LAN port, and audio ports. Display outputs include DVI, HDMI, and DisplayPort.

You get another USB 3.0 port on the front I/O, along with two USB 2.0 ports and separate headphone and microphone jacks.

Go here to grab this deal.

