This RTX 3080-powered gaming PC is discounted by a ridiculous $1,300

(opens in new tab) Gigabyte Aorus Model S | Nvidia RTX 3080 | Intel Core i9 11900K | 32GB RAM | 3TB NVMe SSD | $3,299.99 $1,999.99 at Newegg (save $1,300) (opens in new tab)

It may come touting a last gen Intel CPU, but the rest of the spec is about as good as you can get for the money Newegg is asking. Topping our best graphics cards list right now, the RTX 3080 will hold a special place in our heart, and you can bet it's worth the price particularly when complemented by the rest of the spec here.

As we move into the age of the RTX 40-series (opens in new tab), we should start to see discounts popping up on gaming PCs touting Nvidia's RTX 30-series graphics cards. This is one such example from Newegg, an Gigabyte Aorus model S gaming PC that's currently enjoying an frankly unfathomable $1,300 discount (opens in new tab).

It's a powerful rig topped with an RTX 3080 (opens in new tab), a config that tends to be priced closer to the $3,300 mark, and is now down to just a cent under $2,000.

Generally we wouldn't recommend an RTX 3080-powered PC for over $2,000, but this one falls neatly into the bracket of acceptable price tag, with a few smashing components to really sweeten the deal. Marvel's Spider-Man (opens in new tab) game included.

Intel's Core i9 11900K (opens in new tab) may not be the greatest in terms of its performance nowadays, but its unlocked potential makes for an excellent gaming CPU nonetheless. And at least when its packaged up with this level of discount, you don't have to worry about how pricey it is on its own.

Sure its only 11th Gen—which when we're currently staring down Intel's upcoming 13th Gen Raptor Lake (opens in new tab) CPUs, doesn't seem that exciting—but there's something to be said for the rest of the spec here.

Alongside it comes the RTX 3080, which still sits atop our best graphics cards (opens in new tab) list for the time being. That's complemented by a decent chunk of dual-channel RAM, 32GB of DDR4 to be exact.

A whopping 3TB of NVMe SSD storage comes alongside it so you shouldn't have to worry about running out of space, or jamming half your game library on a slower, SATA-based storage drive.