This RTX 3060 gaming PC has a great spec for $1,050

(opens in new tab) HP Victus 15L | Nvidia GeForce RTX 3060 | Intel Core i7 12700 | 16GB RAM | 512GB SSD & 1TB HDD | $1,399.99 $1,049.99 at HP (save $350) (opens in new tab)

The RTX 3060 is a great GPU for 1080p gaming, and paired with Intel's Alder Lake Core i7, as it is here, means you're looking at a core pairing that can handle all kinds of tasks with ease. That HP hasn't cut corners with the rest of the spec is great too—16GB of RAM is healthy and the classic combo of a 512GB SSD and a 1TB hard drive means you get plenty of storage space too.

When you're this close to the $1K price point, you'll often find machines boasting a single strong core component that's held back by weak decisions elsewhere. Some of these PCs can still be worth looking at because they're either easy and cheap enough to upgrade to resolve such issues, or the overall value still makes them worthwhile. You know, such as needing to add more RAM to populate both channels, bolstering the storage, etc.

HP has avoided such pitfalls with its Victus 15L, which is enjoying a $350 saving on its normal price right now, bringing it down to just $1,050 (opens in new tab). For that, you get a lot of PC for today's games and it should absolutely last you a good while too. It isn't a bad-looking machine either, with its clean white look. There's no side window mind, so if you like to gaze upon your components, you may want to look elsewhere.

HP has dropped an Nvidia GeForce RTX 3060 (opens in new tab) into the heart of the rig, which will handle 1080p at the highest settings without breaking into a sweat. You should be able to hit decent framerates at 1440p with some tweaking too, so this GPU should last you for a few years at least. That it has 12GB of GDDR6 VRAM should help keep it relevant too.

You'll regularly find system builders getting rid of last-gen CPUs at this kind of price point but that's not the case here, with HP pairing this GPU with Intel's latest Alder Lake generation. You're looking at a Core i7 12700, which has eight Performance cores and four Efficient cores for a total of 20 threads. The max turbo of 4.9GHz means it's no slouch when it comes to keeping that GPU busy.

That HP hasn't cut corners when it comes to the rest of the spec is to be commended, with 16GB (2x 8GB) of DDR4-3200 and a 512GB PCIe NVMe SSD. There's a 1TB hard drive to make sure you don't run out of space as well. On top of that, you get support for Wi-Fi 6, Bluetooth 5.2, and gigabit ethernet too. That's a lot of PC for the money.