This RGB mechanical keyboard is just $63 for today only

Mechanical keyboards are pretty great, but they're also usually pretty expensive. There are cheap options, but most of them suffer from lower-quality switches and a poor software experience. G.SKILL's Cherry MX Speed silver keyboard is on sale for $62.99 right now, with the price normally hovering around $85.

This keyboard has per-key customizable RGB lighting, with eight built-in light patterns. As a bonus, the settings are saved directly to the keyboard's memory, so you can switch computers (or uninstall the software) without messing anything up. There is also macro support, dedicated volume controls, and a five-level contoured design.

You can grab the keyboard right now from Newegg and Amazon. Newegg says the sale will only last for six more hours, so you should probably hurry. And if you need more, check our guide to the best gaming keyboards.

Some online stores give us a small cut if you buy something through one of our links. Read our affiliate policy for more info.