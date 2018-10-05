This refurbished Acer gaming laptop with a GTX 1060 is just $850

Normally we shy away from refurbished deals, though we're making an exception here because of the opportunity to save several hundred dollars, with a warranty to boot. Specifically, you can snag Acer's recently refreshed Predator Helios 300 gaming laptop with just $849.74.

That price is after applying coupon code OCT25SAVE18 at checkout. Without the coupon code, this laptop sells for $1,132.99, while a brand new model costs $1,199 on Amazon.

This is a 15.6-inch laptop with a 1920x1080 resolution. It's powered by a 6-core/12-thread Intel Core i7-8750H processor, 16GB of DDR4 RAM, a GeForce GTX 1060 GPU with 6GB of GDDR5 memory, and a 256GB M.2 PCIe solid state drive. That's a burly selection of components.

As to the "factory recertified" status, this is coming direct from Acer with a 90-day warranty from the date of purchase. Follow this link if you're interested in picking one up.

Alternatively, Dell is selling a brand new G7 15 laptop for $979.99 with similar specs. It's also a 15.6-inch laptop powered by a Core i7-8750H processor, 16GB of RAM, 256GB SSD, and GeForce GTX 1060. The primary differences are that the SSD is a SATA model, and GPU is a Max-Q variant, meaning it may throttle a little quicker to keep temps down. You can find that laptop here.

