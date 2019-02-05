This refurbished 5.1 surround sound speaker set is massively discounted to $140

The best computer speakers tend to be 2.1-channel sets, primarily because of space constraints. However, if you have room for a 5.1-channel set, Harman Kardon is selling its HKTS 16 5.1-channel surround sound home theater speaker system in refurbished form for $139.99. That's a savings of around $460, which is enough to get our attention.

Normally we shy away from refurbished products, but this deal has a few things going for it. For one, it's being sold direct from Harman Kardon. Secondly, the speaker set carries a "1-year electronics / 5-year loudspeaker" warranty. And finally, the price is even lower than what this set was selling for on Cyber Monday.

Of course, the MSRP on speakers is often inflated. In this case, several marketplace sellers have this set listed at around $289 on Amazon. So, you're still saving a significant chunk of change.

