This real-world Angel Lamp from Alan Wake 2 actually works to make you feel like you're stuck in a horror novel of your own creation

By Jacob Ridley
published

If only Wake had an Alexa compatible lamp in the Dark Place.

A screenshot of Alan Wake 2 showing the Angel Lamp.
Here's Alan with the Angel Lamp in action. (Image credit: Remedy)

Feel like you're trapped in a horror novel of your own creation? Here's the home accessory for you! Prop maker and game designer Cloak&Kill on X has designed their very own Angel Lamp from Alan Wake 2, and it actually works to 'steal' or 'return' light from their house.

Modelled after the Angel Lamp that helps Alan Wake navigate some of the deepest depths of his own hammy writing, the real-world model comes with an angel statue and working light bulb atop. The original 3D model was made by itsandyvalentine and is over on cults3d to download for $10 or £8. Cloak&Kill modified it to fit all the necessary components to make this awesome prop work.

So, how does it work? Cloak&Kill offers a short explanation of the actual tech inside:

"...the tldr is I'm using an Arduino nano 33 iot to connect to the Internet/Alexa and then sending udp packets with an on/off command to my life lightbulbs."

Oh, that's right. The real-world Angel Lamp is also Alexa compatible, which Alan Wake could only dream of.

You can see the Angel Lamp in action in the video embedded above from X. There are also some pictures of the Angel Lamp alongside some classic Wake accoutrements, such as *bag* and *light*. Scroll a bit further down to see a flood of messages saying how absolutely excellent it is, and I'll join that chorus. To recreate the lamp is impressive, but to have it actually work as it does in the game is something else entirely.

If you haven't played Alan Wake 2 yet, I couldn't recommend it enough for its superb graphics alone. That said, we awarded it with Best Story in our 2023 Game of the Year Awards, and it'll be tough to top it in 2024. 

Jacob Ridley
Jacob Ridley
Senior Hardware Editor

Jacob earned his first byline writing for his own tech blog. From there, he graduated to professionally breaking things as hardware writer at PCGamesN, and would later go on to win command of the kit cupboard as hardware editor. Since then he's joined PC Gamer's top team as senior hardware editor, where he spends his days reporting on the latest developments in the technology and gaming industry. He also enjoys making short videos for TikTok and believes everyone reading this should go follow our account immediately.

