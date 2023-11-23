This Razer Blade 14 for $1,799 is stupidly cheap compared to its original $3,499 price for Black Friday

Razer Blade 14 | Nvidia RTX 3080 Ti | AMD Ryzen 9 6900HX | 14-inch | 1440p | 165Hz | 16GB DDR5-5600 | 1TB NVMe SSD | $3,499 $1,799 at Amazon (save $1,700)

This is last year's model with the bigger chin and RTX 30-series graphics. But the latest Razer 14 with an RTX 4060, which is comfortably slower than the RTX 3080 Ti in this model, goes for $2,399. So, if you're feeling Razer's smallest gaming laptop, this deal is definitely worth considering. Price check: Razer $1,799

We spotted a bunch of pretty appealing deals on last-gen Razer laptops yesterday. Well, the best of the bunch just got cheaper. Yup, the Razer Blade 14 with RTX 3080 Ti graphics has just dropped to $1,799 in this stellar Black Friday deal on both Amazon and Razer's own website. You would have had to pay no less than $3,499 for this laptop last year.

As we explained last time around, this is Razer's previous-gen model with the RTX 3080 Ti GPU and an AMD Ryzen 9 6900HX CPU. The screen is 16:9 format rather than the 16:10 of the current model.

But here's the thing, even the basic current model with an RTX 4060 GPU goes for $1,999, and that's the sale price for Black Friday. And the RTX 3080 Ti will smoke the RTX 4060 for gaming performance.

The RTX 3080 Ti was the fastest laptop chip from Nvidia's last-gen GPU family. To understand what that means in terms of performance right now, the RTX 3080 Ti falls in between the RTX 4070 and RTX 4080 laptop GPUs, faster than the former, slower than the latter. It offers most the same trick DLSS features of current RTX 40 GPUs, including AI upscaling and Ray Reconstruction. It only misses out on Frame Generation.

We're curating all the best Black Friday PC gaming deals right here.

Of course, even at this price, you can get a faster gaming laptop for less cash. There's an RTX 4080 model in our best deals list for just $1,599. But then there's more to a Razer laptop than just pure performance.

They're about styling and build quality, a certain feel-good factor. Much of that is inevitably subjective. How much to you value a laptop that feels and looks really superb, has a cool-to-the-touch alloy chassis rather than generic plastic. You either buy into that kind of thing, or you don't.

But if you do, the fact that you can now pick up this Razer Blade 14 for $1,799 is undeniably a great way to get yourself some of that particular Razer laptop appeal at a dramatically lower price than usual.