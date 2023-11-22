There are no Black Friday Razer Blade deals on its newest gaming laptops, but these three last-gen deals will outperform them anyway

Razer Blade 14 | Nvidia RTX 3080 Ti | AMD Ryzen 9 6900HX | 14-inch | 1440p | 165Hz | 16GB DDR5-5600 | 1TB NVMe SSD | $3,499 $1,999 at Amazon (save $1,500)

This is last year's model with the bigger chin and RTX 30-series graphics. But the latest Razer 14 with an RTX 4060, which is comfortably slower than the RTX 3080 Ti in this model, goes for $2,399. So, if you're feeling Razer's smallest gaming laptop, this deal is. definitely worth considering. Price check: Razer $1,999

Razer Blade 15 | Nvidia RTX 3080 Ti | Intel Core i7 12800H | 15.6-inch | 1440p | 240Hz | 16GB DDR5-5600 | 1TB NVMe SSD | $3,699 $2,099 at Amazon (save $1,600)

Razer has the slightly slicker Blade 16, now. But you can actually get the Blade 15 with RTX 40 graphics. It's just even the base model with an RTX 4060 GPU is $400 more than this previous-gen Blade 15 with the much faster RTX 3080 Ti. Bit of a no brainer, isn't it? Price check: Razer $2,099

Razer Blade 17 | Nvidia RTX 3080 Ti | Intel Core i7 12800H | 17.3-inch | 1440p | 240Hz | 16GB DDR5-5600 | 1TB NVMe SSD | $3,199 $1,999 at B&H Photo (save $1,200)

It's a last-gen model, and it's still not cheap by normal laptop standards. But you'd have paid over $3,000 for this laptop a year ago. So, if you're in the market for a big Razer, this is a very nice deal. The RTX 3080 Ti is likewise still a very decent mobile GPU. Price check: Amazon $3,109

Razer's ominously monolithic slabs of high technology have never been cheap. In fact, the whole point of them is to be premium. Which is probably why there aren't any good deals on current Razer Blade models right now. But Razer fans needn't despair. There are some serious deals on last-gen Blade laptops.

We've chosen a trio of models all specced with RTX 3080 Ti graphics, two of which are on offer for $1,999, the other slightly higher at $2,099. In each case, that's well over $1,000 less than you would have paid for the same laptop a year or so ago when they were current models. One of them is a slightly silly $1,600 off its original price.

The RTX 3080 Ti, of course, was the fastest laptop chip from Nvidia's last-gen GPU family. To put it into a current performance context, the RTX 3080 Ti falls in between the RTX 4070 and RTX 4080 laptop GPUs, faster than the former, slower than the latter. It offers most the the fancy DLSS features of current RTX 40 GPUs including AI upscaling and Ray Reconstruction, but you do miss out on Frame Generation.

With that covered off, let's start with example number one, the Razer Blade 14. You can have the older model model with an RTX 3080 Ti for $1,999 from both Amazon and Razer's own website. Or a current model with a mere RTX 4060 for $400 more at $2,399. Ouch.

Now, the newer model has a 16:10 screen with a smaller chin bezel. It also has improved thermals. But the older 3080 Ti model is still going to be comfortably faster in the vast majority of games.

Next up, the Razer Blade 15. Despite notionally replacing the Blade 15 with the Blade 16, Razer is still offering a few Blade 15 models with newer RTX 40-series GPUs. But even the base model with a mere RTX 4060 costs $2,499. You can get the last-gen 15 with an RTX 3080 Ti, which is far quicker, for just $2,099. The current Blade 15 with an RTX 4070, which is still slower than the 3080 Ti, especially at higher resolutions, ramps that up to $2,799.

We're curating all the best Black Friday PC gaming deals right here.

All three have the same 240Hz 1440p display, 16GB of RAM and 1TB SSD. The newer models do run Intel's 13th Gen Core i7 13800H rather than the 12800H of the older and much cheaper option, or the AMD Ryzen 9 7940HS. But they're all still very similar CPUs to the previous models, with the same core counts and an overall performance gap that's well under 10%.

Finally, there's the Razer Blade 17. Again, Razer has replaced the Blade 17 with a newer Blade 18 model and in the case of the 17, hasn't updated it with RTX 40 Series GPUs. So, there's no direct comparison with a current model.

Still, you can get a Blade 17 with the RTX 3080 Ti for just $1,999 from B&H Photo, some $1,500 cheaper than when it was a current model. You could argue it's still not stellar value, what with our favourite Lenovo RTX 4080 laptop available for the same price. But then Razer laptops have always been about more than just the numbers.

They're about styling and build quality, a certain feel-good factor. Much of that is inevitably subjective. You either buy into it, or you don't. But if you do, these Black Friday deals on last-gen models are undeniably a great way to get yourself some of that particular Razer laptop appeal at a dramatically lower price than usual.