This Planet Coaster: Ghostbusters PC should be locked away forever

To mark last week's launch of the Planet Coaster: Ghostbusters DLC, Frontier is giving away a custom PC themed around the crossover. This isn't something I'd normally write about, except I've not been able to get this horrific creation out of my mind. Just look at it.

Slimer is a pest, so I understand the desire to endlessly torment him, but c'mon, nobody deserves this. Maybe at some point the designers were going to make it look like he was eating the roller coaster, but now he's definitely screaming. And wouldn't you? Stuck under someone's desk for eternity, jaw perpetually unhinged and roller coaster tracks erupting out of your throat.

If your office is in a cartoon dungeon, you might be interested in the specs. Here are the mundane ingredients that created this nightmare:

Case: Corsair Carbide 275R TG (Black)

CPU: Intel Core i5-8600K (3.6 GHz) Processor

CPU Cooler: Cooler Master Hyper 212 RGB Black Edition Cooler

Motherboard: ASUS ROG STRIX Z390-E GAMING

RAM: Corsair Vengeance RGB PRO Series 16 GB (2x 8 GB) DDR4 2666 MHz

SSD: Samsung SSD 860 EVO 500 GB

GPU: ASUS GeForce RTX 2070

PSU: Corsair Builder Series VS650 80PLUS

You'll also get a copy of Planet Coaster and the DLC. It's a great game that I heartily recommend, but honestly the cost of this prize is just too high.

Far too high.