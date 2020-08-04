This Omen gaming PC with an RTX 2060 Super is $200 off right now

There are plenty of reasons to pick up a gaming PC for your school work. First off, a decent multi-core CPU will deliver enough power to take care of multiple productivity apps and design and creation tools all at once. Also, when the bell rings you'll have something to blow off some steam with. See, plenty.

Seriously though, a great gaming PC is a multi-faceted device, and much of what makes it great for gaming could also help kick-start your love of design, illustrating, or coding. That's why the Omen Obelisk desktop PC has piqued our interest over in the HP Back to School sale.

You can shave $200 off the asking price of this RTX ready gaming rig. Prices start as low as $1,200, although I've put together a build that's a little more generous with the RAM and storage for a slicker experience, for $1,379.99. Take a look.

HP Omen Obelisk Gaming PC | $1,379.99 (save $200)

This Omen Obelisk gaming PC comes with a six-core Intel Core i5 9600K processor, Nvidia RTX 2060 Super GPU, 16GB of HyperX memory, and a super-fast NVMe SSD with enough space for your OS and a couple of games.View Deal

Operating system: Windows 10 Home

Windows 10 Home Processor: Intel Core i5 9600K

Intel Core i5 9600K Memory: HyperX 16GB DDR4-2666 SDRAM (2 x 8 GB)

HyperX 16GB DDR4-2666 SDRAM (2 x 8 GB) Storage: 512GB PCIe NVMe SSD

512GB PCIe NVMe SSD Graphics card: Nvidia GeForce RTX 2060 Super

If you don't fancy following our gaming PC build guide, or researching the best graphics cards to piece one together yourself, then perhaps a discounted prebuilt is the next best thing—with a couple of tweaks in the configurator, the Omen Obelisk could be just that.