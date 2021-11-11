This MSI RTX 3080 gaming laptop is just $1,799 after rebate at Newegg right now

Welcome the MSI GP66 Leopard. Packing an Nvidia RTX 3080 GPU and 11th Gen Intel CPU, this little beauty will give your gaming sessions a huge powerup, and it comes with a plethora of other juicy specs, all for a smashing $1,799 on Newegg—after a $100 rebate, that is.

Altogether that's a saving of $500 from the MSRP, which puts it as one of the cheapest laptops we've seen all year with Nvidia's flagship 30-series GPU. That makes it something special, especially with a couple weeks to go until the main Black Friday event.

For a laptop with an RTX 3080 and 11th Gen Intel CPU, this is an absolute steal. Not only do you get a smashing 240Hz screen to cater for the sky-high framerates it'll be pumping out, you also get a good amount of storage, too.

Aside from the great CPU/GPU combo, this laptop will give you a good amount of storage to play with. That means plenty of games downloaded at once, and the ability to jam another NVMe PCIe SSD in there, too, should you feel the need.

There's also something to be said about the 240Hz IPS screen MSI has jammed in there. It means while that hardware is blasting through frames at over 200 fps, the screen wont have a problem flashing each frame up with buttery smooth precision.

All this comes with 16GB of RAM, which may not sound like that much, but much more would be overkill for most purposes. That being said, you can also pop some more in there if you're desperate.

For a $500 saving, this subtle, slim and super-powerful gaming laptop is certainly worth your money.