This MSI gaming laptop with a GTX 1660 Ti is just $899 for today only

Yesterday, we highlighted this gaming laptop with an RTX 2060 graphics card was down to $1,100 at Walmart (which is still available). Now another great deal has popped up, this time on a mid-range MSI laptop with a GTX 1660 Ti GPU. The laptop is $899 outright, a $200 drop from the original MSRP, but there's a $100 mail-in rebate that lowers the total cost to $799.

The model on sale has great specifications for a laptop under $1K. The processor is an Intel Core i7-9750H, a 6-core/12-thread CPU with a boost clock of up to 4.50 GHz. There's also 8GB of RAM, a 256GB NVMe SSD, and a 17.3-inch 1008p display. A larger SSD would have been nice to see, but at least this laptop isn't using the dreaded super-small-SSD-with-large-HDD combination.

MSI has gone with an Nvidia GeForce GTX 1660 Ti graphics card for this laptop, which means most games will run just fine at the native 1080p resolution. However, it's not an RTX card, so you won't get to enable fancy ray-tracing graphical effects. Check out our GTX 1660 Ti review for an idea of what kind of performance you can expect, but keep in mind the laptop card is a bit slower, since it has to deal with the thermal constraints that come from being inside a cramped laptop chassis.

MSI GL Series GL73 | $899.00 (save $200)

Connectivity is also a high point for the MSI GL73. You get one USB 3.1 Gen 2 Type-C port, three USB 3.2 Gen 1 Type-A connectors, a Mini DisplayPort, an HDMI connector capable of 4K at 60Hz, an SD card reader, Ethernet, and individual headphone and microphone jacks. There's also a 720p webcam above the screen.

While there don't seem to be many professional reviews of this specific model, since MSI makes dozens of variations of this laptop, this specific variant has 4/5 eggs on Newegg out of 83 customer reviews.