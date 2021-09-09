This Minecraft mod adds hydras, gorgons, death worms, and trained dragons

It's always exciting when Mojang adds new mob types to Minecraft. We've seen the recent additions of the axolotl, glow squids, and mountain goats, with more sinister creatures like the blind warden coming in the second part of the Caves and Cliffs update.

If Mojang's 50+ mobs aren't enough for you, then look no further than Raptorfarian and Alexthe666's Ice and Fire: Dragons, a mod that adds a whole load of fantasy creatures into the base game. What originally started out as a project to add more dragons into the game back in 2017 has developed into a whole bestiary of monsters. The list is huge, including the likes of hippogryphs, gorgons, dread liches, sea serpents, hydras, pixies, cyclopes, trolls, death worms, and ghosts.

Dragons are the highlight of the mod though, letting you train, ride, and hunt the mythical beasts. You can craft dragon equipment, find dragon eggs, and explore dragon caverns where special loot lies.

It's an incredible mod. If you're looking to take it for a spin, make sure you have installed the support mods and resource packs needed for it to run, which you can find at the bottom of the mod's description.

I'll chuck some pictures of Ice and Fire: Dragons below so you can see the monsters first-hand. If you're after other amazing builds from the Minecraft community, check out this recreation of J. R. R. Tolkien's Middle-earth and the resource pack that turns Minecraft blocks into Lego bricks.

(Image credit: Raptorfarian and Alexthe666)

(Image credit: Raptorfarian and Alexthe666)

(Image credit: Raptorfarian and Alexthe666)

(Image credit: Raptorfarian and Alexthe666)