This lightning-fast Adata SSD is available for it's lowest price ever at Amazon

NVMe SSDs are a quick and easy way to expand your PC's storage while also boosting gaming performance. And right now, one of our favorite M.2 SSDs is on offer: the Adata XPG SX8200 is down to $147.99 ($72 off) at Amazon. While memory prices have thankfully galvanized over the past year or so, this is still the lowest price we've ever seen on this effective and innocuous 1TB drive.

We think the SX8200 is one of the best NVMe SSDs and for good reason. The SX8200 features upwards of 3,000 MB/s read/write speeds and the M.2 form factor makes installation a breeze. M.2 SSDs are great ways to quickly expand your storage without adding an excessive amount of extra cables that accompany traditional SATA SSDs. So while Adata may not be as seasoned in the memory game as manufacturers like Samsung or Western Digital, they've still managed to provide an excellent product at an extremely competitive price—and this is a deal that will challenge some of the strongest Black Friday SSD offerings next month.

Cheap gaming SSD deal today

Stashing your games on an NVMe drive may not be the first thing on your agenda when building a new PC, but investing in the right storage can seriously cut down on load times and save you some potential frustration when it comes to your gaming PC's performance. PC components like SSDs and HDDs are prime fodder for the best Black Friday deals, so if these savings don't strike you, make sure to come back next month so you don't miss out.