This LG 27-inch 4K IPS FreeSync display is 40% off

We feel the best gaming monitors for most people are 1440p 144Hz displays with FreeSync or G-Sync technology, but for other uses it can be nice to have the added pixel density and resolution of a 4K display. As a part of the Amazon Prime Day PC deals, the LG 27UD68-W is currently on sale for $300. That's 40 percent off the regular list price of $499 and a bargain. It's a great price on an attractive display with some impressive specs.

You won't get a 144Hz refresh rate here, but LG otherwise delivers the goods. To begin with, there's a 30-60 Hz variable refresh range with FreeSync (you can try enabling G-Sync compatible as well, though the display isn't currently on Nvidia's approved list). More importantly, the 27UD68-W sports an IPS panel, which means wide viewing angles and generally better color accuracy than TN panels. LG also touts the 99 percent sRGB color space reproduction and the maximum 350 cd/m^2 brightness. Finally, the display also comes with two HDMI inputs along with a single DisplayPort connection, plus audio out for speakers.

Similar displays typically start at $350, so right now you can save at least $50 while getting generally better specs. As a result, this is a great display for anyone looking to increase the screen real estate in Windows, or high-end gamers looking to make the jump to 4K.

