This laptop with a GTX 1050 is just $599 right now

The ASUS Vivobook K570ZD (great name, I know) isn't exactly a gaming powerhouse, but if you're on an extremely tight budget, it's not a bad option—especially now that it's $101 off. The Vivobook is now just $599.99 on Amazon, making it a pretty good deal for everything you get.

This laptop has an AMD Ryzen 5 2500U processor (4 cores, 8 threads), a 15.6-inch 1080p "IPS level" screen, 8GB of DDR4 memory, a 256GB M.2 SSD as the boot drive, and an Nvidia GTX 1050 2GB graphics card. The M.2 SSD is a nice touch, as many laptops in this price range are still using a hard drive as the boot disk. You also get a decent selection of ports, including two USB 3.0 (one as a Type-C connector), one USB 2.0, HDMI, and a headphone/microphone combo jack.

You won't be able to play most newer AAA games very well, but the 2GB 1050 is enough for Fortnite, Overwatch, and other less power-hungry titles. Considering most laptops with the same graphics card are $650-800, $600 for the Vivobook isn't bad at all.

