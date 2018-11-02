This is the cheapest GeForce GTX 1070 Ti graphics card you can buy right now

The Black Friday and Cyber Monday sales are right around the corner, though if you're looking to upgrade your graphics card right now, B&H Photo is selling an EVGA GeForce GTX 1070 Ti Gaming (08G-P4-5670-KR) for just $349.99. That's the lowest price we've ever seen any brand GeForce GTX 1070 Ti sell for.

B&H Photo lists the card at $499.99, but there is a clickable coupon on the product page that knocks $150 off, which you'll see at checkout. There are no mail-in-rebates to fuss with, just an extra mouse click. Plus, it qualifies for a free copy of Monster Hunter: World, according to the product listing.

EVGA's model is essentially the company's own take on Nvidia's Founders Edition model. It uses a blower-style cooler and sticks with the reference 1,607MHz base and 1,683MHz boost clocks.

This is a fast and capable graphics card. It doesn't have dedicated raytracing hardware like the new RTX cards, but those also cost a whole lot more.

EVGA GeForce GTX 1070 Ti Gaming | $349.99

