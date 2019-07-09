This IPS FreeSync monitor is just $100 for today only

(Image credit: LG)

Most monitors around $100 have lower-quality TN (twisted nematic) panels, but models with 60Hz IPS screens can occasionally be found for that price too. For the rest of today, one of LG's IPS monitors with both an IPS panel and 75Hz FreeSync support is just $99.95 from B&H Photo.

The LG 27MK430H-B (great name, I know) is a large 27-inch 1080p monitor, with a 1000:1 static contrast ratio and viewing angles of 178 degrees. Not only does it have an IPS panel, which equates to more vivid colors, but it also supports AMD FreeSync at up to 75Hz. That's not a huge improvement over 60Hz, but you can't ask for much more at this price.

This monitor isn't on the list of officially-supported G-Sync displays, and I wasn't able to find any reports of how well G-Sync works when manually enabled. As such, it's probably only a good idea to buy this monitor if you have an AMD graphics card, or if you only plan to use it at 60Hz.

We might see better discounts on monitors among the Amazon Prime Day PC deals, but if you need to get a display now, this is a great option. For other recommendations, check out our list of the best gaming monitors.

Some online stores give us a small cut if you buy something through one of our links. Read our affiliate policy for more info.