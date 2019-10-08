This HP PC with an RTX 2080 is down to $1,400 right now

(Image credit: HP)

If you're in the market for a top-of-the-line PC, but you don't necessarily want to put the parts together yourself, a good deal on a gaming PC has cropped up today. One of HP's Omen gaming desktops has dropped to $1,399.99 at Best Buy, a total of $600 off the original price.

The full specifications of this PC include an Intel Core i7-8700 processor, an Nvidia GeForce RTX 2080 graphics card, 16GB of RAM, built-in Wi-Fi and Bluetooth 4.2, a 256GB SSD, and a 2TB hard drive. It's a bit annoying that PC makers are still going with the small SSD + big hard drive combo, but that's a relatively minor complaint.

The combination of the 6-core/12-thread processor and high-end graphics card obviously means this PC can handle just about anything, including 4K and/or high refresh rate gaming. If you end up buying this PC, you won't be itching for an upgrade for a long time. However, if this rig doesn't quite strike your fancy, keep an eye out for Black Friday deals that are starting to pop up now that we're approaching the holiday season.