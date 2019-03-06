This GTX 1060 6GB is on sale for $160

The GeForce 10-series might be yesterday's news, but those GPUs haven't ended up in the recycling bin for good reasons. According to Steam's monthly hardware survey, the GTX 1060 is still the most widely used graphics card for PC gaming. Between dwindling 10-series stock and the high prices on the RTX 20-series, some folks have decided to hang onto their older GPUs.

But if you're building your first budget rig, or building something for a niece or nephew, EVGA has some refurbished stock of the GTX 1060 that it's selling for $160 a pop—the cheapest we've ever seen for that graphics card.

Say what you want about refurbished GPUs, but EVGA is offering a one-year limited warranty and free standard shipping for a limited time on this GTX 1060. Other retailers are selling the exact same GPU new for $350 or more, free shipping not included. Even on eBay, used cards are going for over $250.

The GTX 1060 has been on our list of best GPUs for a while because of its great 1080p performance and overall affordability. It's also a good alternative to the RX 580/570. While it does have 2GB VRAM less than the RX 580, it uses 50W less power, so it's quieter and runs cooler. But, if cost is your biggest deciding factor, it doesn't get much sweeter than a $160 GTX 1060.

The only real concerns are the new GeForce GTX 1660 Ti, which is about 35 percent faster (but also costs over $100 more). Value-priced alternatives like the rumored GTX 1660 and GTX 1650 are supposed to arrive soon, but they're not here yet. Even so, it's doubtful they'll be able to beat this deal on price as well as performance.