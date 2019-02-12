Steam hardware survey reveals how many people have RTX and Vega cards

Every month, Steam conducts an optional survey to gather information about the different types of configurations its users have in their PCs. It hasn't been long since AMD released its new Radeon VII card, and only a few months since Nvidia released its RTX line, but according to Steam's monthly hardware and software report (as of January 2019), those graphics cards are slowly finding their way into gaming PCs. Very. Slowly.

Of course, Nvidia graphics cards still occupy about 74 percent of all gaming PCs (according to Steam), with 10.5 percent using Intel graphics chips and AMD at 15.3 percent. The GTX 1060 is still the most popular, accounting for just under 15 percent of all reported graphics cards. The GTX 1050 Ti comes in second at 9.3 percent, and the top 11 graphics cards are all GTX series, which tells us what we already know about Nvidia's disappointing RTX series sales.

Between December 2018 and January 2019, the RTX 2070 jumped about .16 percent in usage, bringing the total reported number of systems with that GPU to .33 percent. The RTX 2070 is the most popular out of the three RTX cards; the 2080's usage was reported at .31 percent, and the 2080 Ti at just .15 percent. The 2080 Ti is actually at the bottom three of all reported GPUs, just above Nvidia's GTX 780 and GTX 745.

In fact, at .16 percent, the AMD Radeon RX Vega has a slightly higher reported usage than the RTX 2080 Ti. This is the first time that both RTX and Vega GPUs have appeared on the report, so it will be interesting to see how those numbers change as time goes on. It's a sobering thought to see that AMD's previous 'best' graphics cards are practically a no-show, even now, and it doesn't bode well for the Radeon VII appearing on the survey any time soon. It will also be interesting to see how the RTX 2060 does over time, as traditionally Nvidia's -60 GPUs are its most popular option from each generation.

The data is readily available via Steam's website, so if you're curious about how many other people use the game graphics card (and other components) as you, have a look here.