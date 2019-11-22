Save over £100 on this 27-inch 1440p ASUS PG27VQ gaming monitor for Black Friday

Want a Black Friday bargain? Amazon has got a couple of graet monitor deals going right now just in time for Black Friday PC gaming deals. Two 27-inch monitors—the PG27VQ and the PG27UQ—have had their prices slashed right now at Amazon. So if you've been waiting for a deal to upgrade your display wiht theen these might just be that opprtunity.

First up, the PG27VQ is sitting pretty at just £569 right now, ofering a saving of about 100 pounds which is hefty. That's perfect if you're in the market for a premium monitor, and ROG is a trustworthy brand—a few of their products are featured on our best gaming monitors guide. The Swift PG27VQ model in particular is a killer gaming monitor with 1440p resolution (a very healthy number that'll make your games look the business), a lightning-fast 1ms response time, and can be overclocked to 165Hz if you so choose. This G-Sync-compatible curved display also uses ASUS' Aura Sync lighting for neat little ambient light effects. Oh, and it looks cool. Because if you're going to be staring at a monitor for hours on end, it better not be an eyesore. At £569, it's is a great choice if you've looking for a quality curved gaming monitor. The PG27VQ may be from 2017, but that shouldn't turn you away since it's a great curved monitor with good viewing angles. In fact, this gaming monitor has got the size and performance you need for your games to look their best.

The other ASUS ROG Swift model on offer is the one of best 4K monitors for gaming that's available right now. The PG27UQ offers one of the best gaming monitors you can get—but it comes at a price. Boasting a regular pricetag of more than two grand, the price of this beast has been slashed now and sits at a much more palatable £1,469 (a saving of £830). This is still a lot for a monitor but it will be the best companion one can get and last a long time. Given the specs of the beast inside too, you can see that it does offer (premium) value. It's got that glorious 4K resolution, 144Hz refresh rate, a 4ms response time, HDR-1000 and its G-Sync compatible. If you can afford it, this will be the envy of everyone you know.

If you don't want to commit just yet and would like to keep your options open make it a point to bookmark our Black Friday monitors page—we will be combing all the major online retailers for the best deals we can find leading up to Black Friday, so it's the place to be if you want a bargain. Don't forget about these Black Friday gaming chair offers, either. That way you can park yourself down and game in comfort while playing on your shiny new monitor.